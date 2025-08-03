Man in Critical Condition After Sunday Evening Shooting in Central Torrevieja





Two assailants opened fire on a man in the heart of Torrevieja this Sunday evening, shortly before 7:00 PM, at the intersection of Rambla Juan Mateo and Pedro Lorca streets.

The attackers fled the scene on foot, leaving six shell casings scattered on the pavement.

The victim was reportedly accompanied by his partner and a child when the shooting occurred. Witnesses saw the suspects escape along Calle Pedro Lorca toward Plaza de Oriente. Guardia Civil and local police are actively searching for them based on the descriptions provided by eyewitnesses.

Emergency medical services from the CICU arrived approximately fifteen minutes later and are currently performing CPR in an effort to stabilize the victim.

Authorities have established a security perimeter, cordoning off the streets around the crime scene. Dozens of bystanders have gathered in the area, which remains closed to traffic.

Crime in Torrevieja: A Growing Concern

While Torrevieja is known for its beaches and popularity among tourists and expats, the town has seen a rise in violent incidents in recent years. Although most crime in the area is typically linked to petty theft or organized drug trafficking, occasional acts of gun violence have raised concerns among residents.

Local authorities continue to strengthen patrols and coordination between police units, but this latest shooting underscores growing unease about public safety in certain parts of the city.

Image courtesy Diario Informacion