The Leader Newspaper Edition 1087





Authorities in Torrevieja are urgently searching for the driver of an electric scooter who struck a 69-year-old man and fled the scene, leaving the victim critically injured and clinging to life in the brain trauma unit of the Elche General University Hospital.

With experts warning that a Mediterranean tsunami will hit Spanish shores within the next 30 years we tell you of the three essential steps that you must follow in such an event, and once again there is more on the neglect being suffered in Orihuela Costa because of the double standards that are being operated by the Orihuela Council, as the President of Unidos por la Costa is interviewed in the Onda Cero radio programme “Mas de Uno” where he addresses the deteriorating state of public services in Orihuela Costa this summer.