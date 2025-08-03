Man shot dead in broad daylight in central Torrevieja – Three arrests





Man Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Central Torrevieja

Three suspects arrested by Civil Guard and Local Police after brazen downtown shooting sparks fears over public safety

A young man was shot and killed by three individuals on Sunday evening at the busy intersection of Rambla Juan Mateo and Pedro Lorca streets, in the heart of Torrevieja. The incident occurred just before 7:00 p.m. and was confirmed by sources close to the investigation and the Valencian emergency coordination center (CICU). Six spent bullet casings were left scattered on the pavement.

Mistaken for Firecrackers

Several witnesses initially mistook the gunshots for firecrackers, a common sound during local festivities. However, screams from bystanders quickly shattered any illusions of celebration, revealing the horrifying reality that unfolded on one of the city’s busiest corners.

A Civil Guard patrol vehicle arrived on the scene within moments, alerted by citizens who reported seeing the attackers flee. The assailants escaped on foot down Pedro Lorca Street toward Plaza de Oriente, where they entered a car with French license plates.

Swift Police Response

Thanks to a coordinated effort by the Civil Guard and Local Police, the suspects were quickly tracked down. When cornered, they attempted to flee again on foot. Two were apprehended by the Local Police, while the third was arrested by the Civil Guard.

Desperate Medical Efforts

Emergency medical services arrived approximately 15 minutes after the attack. For nearly an hour, paramedics from CICU and a local doctor who happened to live nearby tried to resuscitate the victim with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Sadly, the young man was pronounced dead around 8:16 p.m. by the SAMU emergency team.

Public Shock and Safety Concerns

The shooting occurred in a highly frequented tourist area, just meters from Torrevieja’s main promenade and the city’s port. At the time, the normally lively café and restaurant terraces remained eerily empty, a stark contrast to the area’s usual bustle.

Police cordoned off the scene, closing both streets well into the night. The area includes not only restaurants and tourist spots but also a well-known hotel, making the location of the shooting especially alarming.

While officials have yet to confirm detailed identities, initial reports indicate that both the victim and the perpetrators are of North African origin.

Guardia Officers apply CPR to the victim but to no avail

Rising Fears About Security

This brazen act of violence in broad daylight—right in the city center—has intensified public anxiety about safety in Torrevieja. Residents and business owners are expressing growing concern over the apparent ease with which armed individuals operated in a densely populated area, raising questions about law enforcement presence and crime prevention measures in the city.

The chilling event is prompting renewed calls for stronger security, especially in tourist-heavy zones, as locals fear that such violence might not be an isolated incident.