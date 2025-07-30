Torrevieja PSOE Backs Police Reinforcements, Exposes PP’s Security Illusion

During a recent council debate on bringing a National Police station to Torrevieja, irony and political contradictions took centre stage as the PSOE (Socialist Party) voted in favour of the PP’s (People’s Party) proposal to strengthen law enforcement, despite highlighting its flaws.
Key Points and Irony:
- PSOE Backs Reinforcements—but Exposes PP’s Spin:
Socialist spokesperson Bárbara Soler supported the motion to increase personnel for both the Guardia Civil and Policía Nacional, especially for administrative duties and seasonal surges in population. However, she criticized the PP for promoting the arrival of the National Police as if it would add security staff—when in reality, it would likely just replace the Guardia Civil in citizen security duties.
- Security Trade-off, Not Expansion:
Soler noted that under Spanish law, both security forces cannot share the same territorial jurisdiction for public safety. So, the National Police’s arrival would not bring more officers, just different uniforms—meaning no net gain in manpower.
- Historical Reversal and Delays:
The PSOE pointed out the PP’s inconsistent stance—initially opposing a police station in the early 2000s, only to reverse course under PM Zapatero’s administration. Despite land being allocated in 2005, poor planning led to the Interior Ministry rejecting the proposals repeatedly. The project was shelved in 2009 due to the economic crisis and never resumed, even when the PP held power at all three levels of government.
- Numbers and Reality Check:
According to Interior Ministry data, Spain hit a historic high of 156,463 law enforcement agents by the end of 2024. This was made possible through consistent public hiring since 2018—recovering over 14,000 positions lost during PP-led austerity years.
- Guardia Civil in Torrevieja Is Already the Largest in Spain:
Despite calls for at least 100 more agents, Soler reminded the council that the existing Guardia Civil station is the largest in the country and continues to grow.
- No to Scapegoating Migration:
Soler also firmly rejected the harmful linking of immigration with crime, accusing some political sectors of spreading hate and misinformation. She emphasized the positive contributions of migrant communities.
- Final Position:
The PSOE ultimately voted in favour of the PP’s amendment, signalling a commitment to responsible governance over partisanship. Soler framed this as a lesson in “non-sectarian” decision-making.