Rubalcava Palace to Become Orihuela City’s Twelfth Major Museum





The long-awaited transformation of Orihuela’s Rubalcava Palace is nearly complete, marking a significant milestone in the city’s cultural revival: the historic 19th-century building is set to become Orihuela’s ninth major museum.

After decades of neglect and inclusion on the Hispania Nostra Red List for endangered heritage in 2016, the palace is being reborn. The renovation, which began in March 2023, is now entering its final stretch. Originally budgeted at €3.8 million, the project has surpassed €4.5 million due to unexpected structural complications—specifically, a change in the foundation system during construction.

Located in Orihuela’s historic centre, near landmarks like the Church of Santiago and the Palace of the Marquis of Arneva, Rubalcava Palace has a rich civic history. Purchased by the city in 1981, it has served various functions—tourist office, archaeological museum, Moors and Christians association HQ, and municipal services—before falling into disrepair.

Now renamed the Rubalcava Palace Museum of the City of Orihuela, the building will feature:

A museum timeline on the ground floor, charting Orihuela's historical and archaeological evolution.

An audiovisual room for immersive storytelling.

A café-restaurant with access to the restored garden.

Restored original rooms on the first floor, including the neo-Gothic oratory, neo-Rococo "pink room," and neo-Baroque dome with stained-glass windows.

A painting collection from the city's Historical-Artistic Trust.

Temporary exhibition space on the top floor for local artists.

Recovered original furniture, previously stored in municipal facilities.

11th-century Arab baths, discovered during renovation and now being preserved with a €30,000 enhancement plan for interpretation and protection.

A symbolic fig tree cutting from Miguel Hernández's garden, symbolizing cultural rebirth.

Mayor Pepe Vegara hailed the project as the rescue of a “jewel on the verge of being lost,” now recovered for Orihuela. The grand reopening is planned for October 2025, just in time to mark the palace’s transformation from abandoned monument to vibrant cultural hub.

With this project, Rubalcava becomes the city’s twelfth major museum, joining the ranks of Orihuela’s rich museum network—adding another layer to its deep historical and artistic heritage.

