Torrevieja Blindsided as New Desalination Plant Sparks Outrage





The Spanish government, through the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), has initiated the planning process for two new desalination plants—one in Torrevieja and another in Águilas—with a combined output capacity of 150 cubic hectometres. The goal is to enhance water security and support irrigation users affected by reduced allocations from the Tajo-Segura water transfer.

The CHS has tendered €1.83 million for the preliminary design of both projects, which will include solar energy plants for sustainable operation. Lot 1 (€876,000) covers the plant on the right bank of the post-transfer canal, linked to Águilas, and Lot 2 (€960,000) addresses the left bank, involving a new Torrevieja facility. These projects aim to boost water availability by 100 hm³ per year for the left bank and 50 hm³ for the right.

Key components include seawater intake, brine discharge systems, pipelines, reservoirs, and power infrastructure. Environmental and technical feasibility studies will be conducted before project approval. These initiatives form part of the Segura River Basin Hydrological Plan and are meant to compensate for irrigation water cuts approved in the Tagus Basin Plan in 2023, which will gradually reduce irrigation supplies by 50% by 2027.

In response to the cuts, the Hydrological Plan outlines several mitigation projects: a second desalination plant in Vega Baja, interconnection of the current Torrevieja plant with Murcia’s interior, and the construction of solar plants to lower desalinated water costs. However, most of these projects were delayed and are only now being announced.

Torrevieja faces challenges in locating the new plant due to a shortage of available coastal land, already dominated by tourism infrastructure. Possible sites include areas near the existing desalination facility or further inland on farmland near Los Montesinos. However, these options come with territorial, environmental, and financial concerns.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón strongly opposes the proposed facility, criticizing the lack of consultation with the Torrevieja City Council. He also warned of potential environmental impacts and disruption to the city’s urban infrastructure. Dolón expressed frustration with repeated unilateral decisions from the central government, referencing previous examples such as the proposed migrant reception centre.

Currently, Torrevieja’s existing desalination plant—the largest in Europe—produces 80 hm³ annually, with expansion plans pushing it to 120 hm³. Despite past resistance, irrigation communities, especially in Murcia, now demand much more desalinated water than the expansion can provide.

Dolón also criticized the government for failing to deliver on compensatory urban improvements linked to the first plant, many of which remain incomplete or stalled due to internal ministry reports.