Director General of the Guardia Civil Visits Torre-Pacheco Headquarters





Mercedes González travelled to Torre-Pacheco to congratulate the Guardia Civil officers for their work on the operation and investigation that led to ten arrests following recent disturbances in the town.

The Director General expressed her gratitude to all personnel involved from day one for maintaining security and ensuring public order.

July 29, 2025 – Mercedes González, Director General of the Guardia Civil, visited Torre-Pacheco, Murcia, to personally thank and commend the officers for their role in the security operation and the investigation that resulted in arrests after the recent unrest in the area.

González held a “personal meeting with all personnel involved in the operation” to convey, on behalf of the entire Directorate General, her “appreciation, recognition, and acknowledgment of their efforts to guarantee citizen safety and public order” in Torre-Pacheco.

She praised the entire team for demonstrating the Guardia Civil’s hallmark qualities of responsiveness, composure, and commitment.

The Director General highlighted that the security operation involved “150 personnel, including public safety officers and various support specialists,” which successfully prevented a further escalation of violence and underscored that “such incidents will not go unpunished.”

Mercedes González also praised the investigative work carried out by nearly fifty intelligence agents, which led to identifying and arresting “the alleged perpetrators within just 72 hours and the main suspect by the fourth day.” She emphasized the efforts that helped restore “normalcy and peaceful coexistence” in Torre-Pacheco. The operation resulted in “700 individuals identified, 140 complaints filed, 12 aid interventions, and 10 arrests,” including “the presumed primary agitator behind the demonstrations that fueled hate speech.”

The Director General also thanked the collaboration between different administrations, ongoing coordination with the Government Delegation, and cooperation with the third sector and the Maghreb community. She expressed her gratitude to the local City Council and Police for their teamwork with the Guardia Civil.

The Guardia Civil in Murcia

Mercedes González stressed the strengthening of Guardia Civil personnel in Murcia, now totaling 1,900 officers. She noted that in Torre-Pacheco, not only has personnel increased, but the capacity has been exceeded by over 100% with the arrival of new trainee officers.

The Guardia Civil in Murcia is organized into six companies, thirteen main stations, and twenty-seven ordinary posts, covering 96.53% of the province’s territory.

To serve its jurisdiction, the Murcia Guardia Civil includes units specializing in Public Safety, USECIC (Special Intervention), Judicial Police, Intelligence, Environmental Protection (SEPRONA), Arms Control, Traffic Group, @ Teams, Gender Violence (Viogen), and Rock Units, among others.