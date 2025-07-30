Once on the Brink, the AP-7 Motorway Now Rakes in Millions in Toll Charges





Just over a decade ago, the future of the AP-7 highway stretching from Alicante to Torrevieja and Cartagena looked bleak. Managed by the concessionaire Ausur, the road seemed destined for bankruptcy, much like several other toll routes in Spain, including the Madrid radial roads and Alicante’s second ring road. But against the odds, Ausur’s shareholders convinced their creditors that the highway could still become profitable, and recent financial results show they were right.

According to the latest accounts filed with the Commercial Registry, Ausur is now enjoying record-breaking profits. The company reported €19.5 million in revenue for 2024, a 15% increase from the previous year, and a staggering net profit of €24.1 million.

This eightfold increase in profit from 2023 is not only a testament to the road’s turnaround but also to a clever accounting move: the reversal of a €29 million impairment recorded in 2016.

At that time, Ausur devalued its concession due to traffic loss caused by the widening of the N-332, a development it had not foreseen in its original business plan when the concession was granted in 1998.

Now, with traffic surging, averaging 24,909 vehicles per day in 2024, a record according to the Ministry of Transport, the company reassessed the highway’s value. Although the government had denied compensation for the earlier loss, Ausur’s new economic projections enabled them to reverse much of that impairment, minus depreciation, yielding a significant boost to its bottom line.

Even excluding this extraordinary gain, the company posted a solid pre-tax profit of €6.1 million, amounting to an impressive 30% return on revenue, an enviable figure in any sector. Ausur’s management report notes a sustained surge in usage since the COVID-19 pandemic, with car traffic up 17% and heavy vehicles increasing by 15% compared to 2019.

The turnaround has also allowed Ausur to begin repaying its loans ahead of schedule and to secure new financing agreements, clear signs of renewed confidence from lenders.

The AP-7’s journey began in 1998, when it was awarded as a 50-year concession during the presidency of Eduardo Zaplana in the Generalitat Valenciana and the leadership of José María Aznar at the national level.

It was hailed as a model of public-private partnership under Spain’s liberal economic approach at the time.

The 76.6-kilometre route was inaugurated in 2001, aiming to relieve congestion and provide an efficient connection along the southern coast. It features two main toll points and one side toll, allowing limited toll-free access.

However, the global financial crisis in the late 2000s took a heavy toll. Tourist numbers dropped, regional activity slowed, and from 2009 to 2020, Ausur reported consistent losses, except in 2017. Its involvement in the failed Cartagena-Vera highway, later rescued by the government, only added to its woes.

A major turnaround began in 2021 with a reported profit of €43.7 million, largely due to debt forgiveness from its shareholders, property developer Pralesa and Grupo Fuertes, known for brands like El Pozo and Terra Natura. This restructuring was part of a 2014 refinancing deal brokered with the banks. Since then, Ausur has consistently remained in the black, earning €2.9 million in 2022 and €3 million in 2023.

But not everyone is celebrating Ausur’s financial rebound. Local municipalities, particularly in Vega Baja, have long argued that the toll road remains a burden on residents and commuters.

They contrast Ausur’s profitable position with the recent toll removal on Alicante’s second ring road following its public bailout. Some, like the Orihuela City Council, have openly demanded the lifting of tolls on the AP-7 to ease congestion and daily traffic jams.

Looking ahead, Ausur’s economic plan now foresees adding a third lane by 2034 and again by 2040, signs that the highway’s future, once in doubt, is now firmly on the fast track.