The best casino hotspots in Europe





Europe, a continent steeped in history, culture, and architectural marvels, also boasts some of the world’s most iconic and luxurious casino hotspots.1 From the opulent Belle Époque grandeur of Monaco to the buzzing modern establishments of London, each destination offers a unique blend of gaming excitement and cultural immersion. For those seeking an unforgettable casino experience, these European cities stand out as premier destinations.

Monte Carlo, Monaco: The Epitome of Glamour

No discussion of European casinos is complete without beginning in Monte Carlo, the tiny, independent principality on the French Riviera.2 The Casino de Monte-Carlo is more than just a gambling venue; it’s a living legend, an architectural masterpiece, and a symbol of unparalleled luxury.3 Opened in 1863, its Beaux-Arts facade, opulent interiors with marble columns, gilded ceilings, and crystal chandeliers have been the setting for countless high-stakes dramas, famously including James Bond films.

Monte Carlo attracts high rollers and discerning tourists alike, offering a wide array of classic table games like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, alongside a sophisticated selection of slot machines.4 Beyond the gaming tables, visitors can indulge in fine dining, world-class entertainment, and the breathtaking Mediterranean scenery.5 While the main casino often has a strict dress code (jackets for men after 7 PM), the adjacent Casino Café de Paris offers a more relaxed atmosphere. Residents of Monaco are famously prohibited from gambling in their own casinos, adding to its exclusive allure for visitors.6

Baden-Baden, Germany: Old-World Elegance and Spa Retreat

Nestled in Germany’s Black Forest, the spa town of Baden-Baden is home to the Casino Baden-Baden (Spielbank Baden-Baden), often hailed as “the most beautiful casino in the world” by none other than Marlene Dietrich.7 Housed within the magnificent Kurhaus, this casino exudes 19th-century elegance, reminiscent of a Parisian palace rather than a modern gaming hall.8

The atmosphere here is one of refined sophistication. Roulette wheels spin beneath ornate chandeliers, and cards are dealt in rooms adorned with frescoes and exquisite furnishings. It offers a stark contrast to the bright lights and fast pace of Las Vegas, inviting guests to savor the ritual of the game. After a night of gaming, the town’s famous thermal baths provide the perfect retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation, combining a luxurious casino experience with a wellness escape.

London, England: A Fusion of Heritage and Modern Gaming

London, a global financial and cultural hub, boasts a diverse and sophisticated casino scene.9 While it lacks a single, grand, iconic casino like Monte Carlo, its establishments offer a blend of traditional British gambling culture and modern entertainment.

Grosvenor Victoria Casino (The Vic): For a more serious and dedicated gaming experience, "The Vic" on Edgware Road is highly regarded among seasoned players for its excellent table games and poker room. It offers a more classic casino ambiance without the overwhelming size of the Hippodrome.

The Clermont Club: For the ultra-exclusive experience, The Clermont Club in Mayfair is a private members-only casino renowned for its discretion and high-stakes games, catering to an elite clientele.11

London’s casinos provide convenience and variety, easily accessible within a vibrant city that offers endless attractions beyond the gaming floor.

Estoril, Portugal: The “Las Vegas of Europe”

Just outside Lisbon, the coastal town of Estoril is home to Casino Estoril, one of Europe’s largest and oldest continuously operating casinos.12 It reportedly inspired Ian Fleming’s Casino Royale, adding a layer of literary intrigue to its already glamorous reputation.13

Opened in 1916, Casino Estoril boasts an expansive gaming floor with hundreds of slot machines and numerous table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and various poker variants.14 Its grandeur extends beyond gambling, with a renowned auditorium hosting live shows, concerts, and cultural events. The casino’s location on the Portuguese Riviera provides a stunning backdrop, combining high-stakes action with beautiful beaches and a vibrant local culture.

Venice, Italy: Gaming in a City of Romance

Venice, with its iconic canals and romantic allure, also lays claim to the Casino di Venezia, the oldest casino in the world, tracing its origins back to 1638.15 Housed in the majestic Renaissance palace of Ca’ Vendramin Calergi on the Grand Canal, it offers an unparalleled atmosphere where history and gaming seamlessly blend.

Playing roulette or blackjack in a palazzo adorned with opulent frescoes and grand chandeliers is an experience unlike any other. The casino also features a modern gaming floor with a wide array of slot machines.16 For those seeking a unique cultural experience combined with the thrill of the game, Casino di Venezia provides an elegant and historically rich environment.17

These European casino hotspots offer more than just a place to gamble; they are integral parts of their respective cities’ cultural and entertainment landscapes. Whether you seek the ultimate in luxury, historical charm, vibrant energy, or a tranquil retreat, Europe provides a diverse array of world-class casino experiences.