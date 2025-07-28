Over 300 People Benefit from Convega’s Training Programs in the First Half of 2025





The organization delivered 25 courses across 15 towns, totalling nearly 2,000 hours of training, with a strong focus on supporting unemployed women.

July 28, 2025 — The Vega Baja Economic Development Consortium (Convega) has provided training and support to more than 300 individuals in the first half of 2025 through four key programs aimed at boosting employability and digital skills, especially among unemployed women.

The initiatives included:

ILDONA : Focused on improving job prospects for unemployed women.

: Focused on improving job prospects for unemployed women. FDIGIT : Promoting digital skills among women.

: Promoting digital skills among women. LABORA certifications : In collaboration with the Valencian Employment and Training Service.

: In collaboration with the Valencian Employment and Training Service. National Digital Training Centre Network: Offering diverse skills development opportunities.

Convega organized 25 training courses in 15 municipalities across the Vega Baja region, including Almoradí, Algorfa, Benejúzar, Benijófar, Bigastro, Cox, Guardamar del Segura, Formentera del Segura, Los Montesinos, Pilar de la Horadada, Rafal, Redován, Rojales, San Fulgencio, and San Isidro.

These courses amounted to nearly 2,000 instructional hours covering topics such as:

Basic and advanced digital skills

Sociocultural animation

Pest control

Office software (Microsoft Office, etc.)

Marketing

Gardening

Warehouse support activities

Training That Opens Doors to Employment—With Special Focus on Women

Rosa Fernández, director of Convega, emphasized the organization’s mission to “make professional training accessible to the public, improve employability, increase qualifications, promote entrepreneurship, and align training programs with the needs of the local job market.”

She particularly highlighted the importance of targeted support for unemployed women, aiming to reduce the gender gap in employment. Fernández noted that many of the training programs are centred on digital skills and technology, along with high-demand trades that offer strong employment opportunities.

Convega continues to play a vital role in equipping residents of the Vega Baja region with the tools they need to thrive in an evolving labour market.