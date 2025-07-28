MERCADONA LAUNCHES A NEW, STREAMLINED JOB PORTAL FOR CANDIDATES





Candidates can now create and update their profiles, apply for job openings, and track the status of their applications.

Mercadona will proactively reach out to candidates who match vacancies, regardless of whether they have applied previously.

Valencia, July 28, 2025 — Mercadona has officially launched its new job portal, a completely revamped platform that marks a major shift in how the company connects with talent. The new site is designed to be more user-friendly and efficient, enabling anyone interested in working at Mercadona to easily create a personal profile, receive tailored job suggestions, and track their progress in ongoing recruitment processes.

Unlike the previous platform—which required candidates to re-enter their information for each job—they can now build a single, lasting profile. “We’ve created a user-focused portal with intuitive navigation, making it easier than ever to apply for a position at Mercadona,” said Marina Ramírez, Head of Talent Acquisition at Mercadona.

Candidates can upload their resume, connect their LinkedIn profile, or manually fill out their details. They can also indicate their preferences, such as work schedule, contract type, location, or area of interest (Store, Logistics Center, Mercadona Online, Mercadona IT, or Corporate Offices). This allows Mercadona to proactively identify and reach out to potential candidates—even if they haven’t applied for a specific job.

In addition, the portal offers real-time updates on the status of applications and includes video content showcasing daily life in various roles. This helps candidates get a clear picture of what it’s like to work at Mercadona.

The launch of this new portal is part of Mercadona’s ongoing commitment to improving its recruitment process and expanding opportunities for people looking to build a career in Spain or Portugal. “It’s now easier to connect with individuals who share our values and to build lasting relationships that support the growth of both Mercadona and its people,” Ramírez concluded.

Visit the new job portal [here].