Benejúzar Fills the Summer with a Free Program for All Ages





Outdoor cinema, comedy shows, rafting, stargazing, a water party, and a digital camp make up the town’s August events

Benejúzar, July 28, 2025

The Benejúzar Town Council, through its Departments of Culture, Youth, and Environment, has put together a comprehensive program of activities for August, offering cultural, sports, and leisure events designed for all audiences. The calendar features shows, nighttime hikes, open-air cinema, and outdoor sports.

One of the highlights is the third edition of the Neighborhood Comedy Series, which will feature four free stand-up shows at different locations across the town. Comedians Carol Tomás (August 10), Makeba (August 17), Antonio Ocaña (August 24), and Kalderas (August 31) will bring laughter to Sunday evenings at 9:00 p.m., performing in the gardens of the Auditorium, Alquibla Square, Calle de la Salud Square, and Pilar Gardens, respectively.

The traditional Summer Cinema also returns to Plaza de España, with movie nights every Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. The lineup includes family-friendly films such as Kung Fu Panda 4 (August 6), Wonka (August 13), Inside Out 2 (August 20), and Father There Is Only One 4 (August 27).

Young people will enjoy special activities throughout the Youth Month celebration. Nature lovers can look forward to the 4th Annual Astronomy Night on Friday, August 8, to witness the Perseid meteor shower (known as the Tears of Saint Lawrence). The event begins at 9:00 p.m. at the Nature Classroom, followed by a nighttime hike to Cabecico Redondo, where attendees can enjoy dinner under the stars.

On Saturday, August 9, the Water Party will be held at the municipal pool, offering foam, inflatable games, music, and water-based fun. It will be divided into two time slots: 12:00–2:00 p.m. and 4:00–7:00 p.m. Entry is free for residents with a wristband, which can be picked up on August 7 and 8 at the Town Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (maximum of three wristbands per person). If space remains available, additional wristbands will be offered at the pool entrance. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

On Saturday, August 16, the Segura River Rafting Trip will take place—an adventurous activity for young people that includes a picnic, DJ entertainment, and a souvenir photo of the experience.

The youth-focused programming will conclude with a Digital Camp, running from August 18 to 29. This educational initiative will introduce participants to new technologies, robotics, and programming, held at the Amics Classroom in Benejúzar Town Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information or to register for youth activities, interested individuals can contact via WhatsApp at 618 098 500.

With this initiative, Benejúzar reaffirms its commitment to an active and inclusive summer, filled with cultural and recreational options accessible to everyone.

Councilor for Culture, Patricia Rodes, praised the program, stating, “We continue to work to ensure that culture and leisure are part of our residents’ everyday lives. We want Benejúzar to remain vibrant during the summer, offering opportunities for entertainment, culture, and community for people of all ages.”

Rodes also expressed gratitude to the Youth and Environment departments, noting, “Thanks to this collaboration, we’ve been able to design a full, free, and diverse August program for everyone.”