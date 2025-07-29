Orihuela Chamber of Commerce to Honor Local Businesses at Awards Night





The Baroque cloister of the Diocesan College of Santo Domingo will once again host the celebration recognizing businesses and professionals driving the town’s economic growth

Orihuela, July 25, 2025 — The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce has officially announced the recipients of the 2025 Orihuela Chamber Awards, which will be presented during the 6th edition of the Night of the Orihuela Economy. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 2 at 7:00 p.m. in the cloister of the University of the Diocesan College of Santo Domingo, a venue known for its historical and architectural significance.

These annual awards recognize businesses within the Orihuela Chamber’s jurisdiction that have stood out for their contributions to economic development, innovation, and excellence across various sectors.

At a press conference this morning, Chamber President Mario Martínez confirmed the continuation of this now well-established event in the region’s economic calendar. “It’s an occasion to highlight the dedication, talent, and adaptability of Orihuela’s business community,” said Martínez, also emphasizing the “unique and emblematic” setting of the event.

Chamber Vice President Cristina Torres announced the names of this year’s award recipients:

Export Industry Award : Matadero Orihuela S.A.

Recognized for its strong presence in international markets and its role in promoting the local meat industry abroad.

Business Technology Development Award : Print DVV Exterior S.L.

Awarded for its commitment to digital transformation and innovative technological solutions in the graphic sector.

Commercial Innovation Award : Mateo Winess – Traders Matt Group S.L.

Honored for its disruptive business model in the premium wine and beverage distribution sector.

Women in Business Leadership Award : Urban Fitness Orihuela

Acknowledged for fostering female entrepreneurship and successfully leading a business focused on wellness and health.

Business Career Achievement Award: Amay Grupo Inmobiliario S.L.

Recognized for its consistent growth and strong presence in the real estate sector.

President Mario Martínez also revealed the recipient of the Honorary ‘Juan Cerdán’ Award, which this year goes to Francisco Marcos Ferrer, in recognition of his lifetime of dedication to business development as the director of Grupo Marcos, a leading company in the automotive sector in the Vega Baja region.

The Night of the Orihuela Economy will once again bring together institutional, business, and community leaders from across the region. It will serve as a platform to showcase the commitment, resilience, and innovation of the local business network.