Torrential Storm Wreaks Havoc across Orihuela Costa





Beaches closed with red flags, cars abandoned and residents bailing out flooded garages

Orihuela Costa, Spain — July 25, 2025

A fierce summer storm brought torrential rain and lightning to Orihuela Costa in the early hours of Friday morning, causing widespread damage to coastal infrastructure, homes, and roads. As the day got underway Friday red flags were flying on all local beaches, as unsafe conditions forced closures at the height of the holiday season.

The storm struck between 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., dumping over 80 Liters of rain per square meter in some areas of the Vega Baja del Segura region. Pilar de la Horadada recorded the highest rainfall with 84.8 litres per square meter, while Orihuela saw 69.5 litres — the most severe impact reported on the coastal zone.

According to Spain’s meteorological agency, AEMET, the storm also unleashed nearly 600 lightning strikes across the Valencian Community, 271 of which hit the Vega Baja area.

Coastal Damage and Beach Closures

The heavy rains and flash flooding stripped away large sections of sand from several beaches and severely damaged infrastructure. At La Glea beach, the wooden walkway installed to join the road washed away by the 2019 DANA was completely destroyed. Cala Capitán beach suffered even more extensive damage, where parts of the promenade vanished, foot showers were uprooted, and a beachfront kiosk was partially wrecked.

Authorities raised red flags along the entire Orihuela coastline on Friday morning, prohibiting swimming due to water contamination and unsafe conditions. Torrents of water carried seaweed and debris from inland areas into the sea, making bathing hazardous.

Homes and Roads Affected

Many residents in low-lying coastal areas were also dealing with serious flooding. In Cabo Roig, homes along Avenida del Cabo reported garage flooding up to one metre deep, causing significant property damage. Many affected homes are used as holiday residences, adding to the disruption for seasonal visitors.

Vehicles were also caught in the chaos. The underground access road to Campoamor was inundated, trapping several parked cars. The road remains closed as municipal crews work to clear floodwaters and debris. There was a similar situation in Play Flamenca in the underpass adjacent to the town hall where vehicles caught up in the flood were abandoned.

Emergency Response Underway

The Orihuela City Council confirmed that numerous waste containers were also displaced by the storm and subsequently found scattered across nearby streets and gullies. Some were even blown onto the A-7 motorway.

Emergency services and municipal teams were deployed during the early morning to assess damage, clear roads, and begin restoration efforts.

Local authorities say efforts are being made to return the area to normal as quickly as possible. However, with peak tourist season underway, the storm is likely to have disrupted plans for many holidaymakers along this stretch of the southern Costa Blanca.

Images courtesy of Facebook