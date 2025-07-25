Orihuela City Council Unveils New Fleet of 54 Safer, More Efficient, and Sustainable Vehicles





The Orihuela City Council has officially introduced its new municipal vehicle fleet, consisting of 54 units acquired through a financial leasing system (renting), with a total investment of €3.22 million. This initiative marks a significant step forward in modernizing municipal resources, aiming to enhance the quality of public services, improve worker safety, and reduce the environmental impact of transportation.

During the presentation, Mónica Pastor, the City Councillor in charge of the Vehicle Fleet, emphasized the importance of this renewal: “This upgrade was long overdue. The previous fleet was outdated and expensive to maintain. Now, we have safer, more modern, and environmentally friendly vehicles that will allow us to meet the municipality’s needs more effectively.”

Mayor Pepe Vegara also stressed the benefits of the new fleet, stating, “With this renewal, Orihuela now has a modern, efficient, and sustainable fleet, reflecting our commitment to responsible resource management and the safety of our municipal workers.”

The new fleet includes a range of vehicle types to meet the specific needs of different municipal departments—from passenger cars for daily transport to specialized vehicles for technical and emergency tasks. “Notably, we’ve added low-consumption and electric vehicles, which will help reduce emissions, promote more sustainable urban mobility, and lower fuel costs for the city,” Vegara noted.

The contract is divided into 11 lots, spans a five-year term, and includes full vehicle maintenance throughout the entire period, ensuring optimal performance. The total investment of €3,223,430.32 will provide Orihuela with state-of-the-art vehicles for administrative, public safety, infrastructure, and technical service departments.