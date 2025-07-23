El Plantío Expansion to Double in Size with New Golf Course, Hotel, and International School





The Alicante City Council is set to approve a major expansion of the El Plantio tourist and sports complex. The Local Government Board is expected to give the green light this Tuesday to a favourable report for the Project of Regional Interest (PIA), which will significantly enhance the complex’s facilities and footprint.

The approved plan will add 631,104 square meters to the existing site, nearly doubling El Plantío’s total area to 1,185,587 square meters. The expansion will include the construction of a second 18-hole golf course, five full-size football pitches, one 7-a-side pitch, and twelve paddle tennis courts. New facilities will also feature locker rooms, a reception building, rental services, a cafeteria-restaurant, a gym, and other amenities.

In addition to the sports infrastructure, the development will include an international school with capacity for 1,000 students, a 200-bed student residence, and a new hotel offering 160 rooms. The plan also incorporates landscaped green spaces, parking areas, and road improvements to enhance access to the site.

A key part of the project involves improving connectivity between the Vía Parque (Alicante-Elche) and the coast. This will be achieved through upgrades to the Camino de Colmenares and Camino de Agua Amarga, which are included as compensatory measures for the development.

According to the municipal Urban Planning report, the project complies with local urban regulations, subject to certain conditions. The report describes the expansion as “beneficial for both the city and the broader metropolitan region,” highlighting its strategic location along the Vía Parque corridor and its potential to attract high-value-added economic activities with long-term social and environmental benefits.

Rocío Gómez, Alicante’s Councilor for Urban Planning, described the project as “a major investment and a significant step forward for the city’s growth.” She noted that it will create 213 direct jobs, not including those generated during the construction phase, and will improve much-needed road connections in the area. “This project aligns with our city development goals—strengthening the urban fabric, reducing urban voids, revitalizing neighbourhoods, and promoting economic diversification,” Gómez added.