€288,000 Allocated for Tourist Signage on the Orihuela Coast





The Orihuela City Council has earmarked €288,000 (including VAT) under its Sustainable Tourism Destination Plan to improve urban tourist signage, specifically through Project No. 12. This initiative aims to enhance road safety and ease navigation for tourists unfamiliar with the Orihuela Costa area.

As part of the project, new signage will be installed, and existing damaged or non-functional signs will be replaced. Special attention will be given to placing directional signs along the N-332 highway, indicating routes to destinations such as Cartagena and Alicante. To maximize road safety, poles will be erected at various points along the N-332.

The goal is not only to help guide drivers efficiently to signposted locations but also to reduce hesitation caused by unclear directions. The City Council emphasizes the importance of adopting a consistent and easily recognizable signage design to avoid confusion for drivers.

Some signs will be mounted individually, while others may share a pole with additional signs of interest. The project has a completion deadline of five months.