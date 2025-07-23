Is Orihuela Police Chief’s Disciplinary Case Political Payback?





The Orihuela City Council has opened disciplinary proceedings against Local Police Commissioner José María Pomares, citing serious misconduct. However, questions are emerging about whether this action may be connected to prior accusations Pomares made against senior municipal officials—including Mayor Pepe Vegara and Councilor for Citizen Security Mónica Pastor.

The official reason for the disciplinary case stems from a complaint filed in April by a local officer, who accused Pomares of disobedience and abuse of authority. Allegations include the unauthorized publication of a circular reinstating outdated police shifts and the unilateral closure of the Rabaloche office—actions said to contradict existing police regulations and bypass required approvals.

In response, the City Council has temporarily reassigned Pomares to an administrative role, stripping him of his uniform, weapon, ID, and access to police systems. The Castellón Police Commissioner has been appointed to investigate the case, with an Orihuela officer serving as secretary.

Yet this move raises a critical question: Is this truly about misconduct—or could it be retaliation?

Just months earlier, Pomares had accused Mayor Vegara and Councilor Pastor of workplace harassment, a claim that was reviewed and ultimately classified as a labor dispute, with a recommendation to “distance the parties involved.” Now, the disciplinary action—while officially unrelated—effectively removes Pomares from his position and isolates him from both the complainant and the political figures he previously accused.

The City Council has framed the reassignment as a less severe alternative to suspension, allowing Pomares to continue working and receive his full salary until his scheduled retirement on September 18. Officials argue this decision is aimed at maintaining order and ensuring proper functioning within the police department.

But Pomares, who is currently on vacation, has called the case “unreasonable”, pointing out that:

He will not return to duty before his retirement;

The shift changes were only enacted after formal approval;

The closure of the Rabaloche office was based on a legal recommendation due to the lack of a valid lease, a matter he says was reported to the Anti-Fraud Agency.

Now facing disciplinary action just before retirement—and after challenging key political figures in City Hall—Pomares has 10 days to submit objections. Still, many observers are left wondering: Is this about accountability, or political retribution masked as internal discipline?

The outcome of the investigation may shed light not only on the conduct of the commissioner but on the dynamics—and possible tensions—within Orihuela’s local government.