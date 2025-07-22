Studio32 Enjoys Some Fun in the Sun Before Rehearsals Begin





Before the curtain rises on our next production—Dolly Parton’s hit musical 9 to 5—Studio32 members took a well-earned break to relax, recharge, and reconnect.

With donations to our supported charities recently handed over, it was the perfect time for some fun. Building friendships and strengthening our teamwork is essential to the energy and chemistry we bring to the stage.

Our first social event of the season was a truly memorable one: a leisurely rafting trip down the River Segura. Set against the stunning natural backdrop of Murcia, the day was filled with paddling, swimming, floating, and even a bit of friendly competition as we navigated a few weirs for good measure. With delicious paella, drinks, and all equipment provided, it was a fantastic day out.

A big thank-you goes to Chairperson Lonée Hopwood for organizing the event, and to Jo, Debbie, and Don, who keep our lively social calendar running smoothly throughout the year.

Want to be part of the fun—on and off stage? Visit studiothirtytwo.org to learn more about joining Studio32.