Redován Local Police Strengthens Its Force with Three New Officers





● Mayor Nely Ruiz encourages the new officers to serve with “dedication, respect, professionalism, and a close connection to the community.”

Redován, 22 July 2025. The Redován Town Council has strengthened its Local Police force with the addition of three new career officers, who were officially sworn in during a ceremony held in the Town Hall’s Plenary Chamber. The event was presided over by Mayor Nely Ruiz, who welcomed the new recruits to their roles in maintaining public safety across the municipality.

During the ceremony, Mayor Ruiz urged the two men and one woman joining the force to carry out their duties “with dedication, respect, professionalism, and a genuine closeness to the people of Redován.”

She also reminded them of the responsibility they now carry as representatives of both the Town Council and the Local Police, stressing the importance of always keeping the residents of Redován at the heart of their work. “It is our citizens who truly matter,” she said.

The mayor concluded by thanking the new officers for their commitment to “upholding the law, ensuring justice, and protecting the rights and freedoms of our community.”