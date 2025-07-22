Two Individuals Under Investigation for Illegal Construction in Protected Area





The Civil Guard has launched an investigation into a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman for an alleged offense against land use and urban planning laws. The case centres on the unauthorized construction of a residential home within the protected natural area of Sierra de Mariola, located in the municipality of Alcoy.

The investigation began after SEPRONA officers from Ibi carried out an inspection in the Barchell area, where they discovered a residential building erected without the required planning permission. During the visit, the occupants actively blocked access to the property, which was enclosed by fencing and a two-meter-tall wall of dense cypress trees. Their refusal prompted an additional report for obstructing an official inspection.

Following consultations with the Alcoy City Council, it was confirmed that the construction violates urban planning laws. The structure cannot be legalized due to breaches in regulations regarding lot size, building coverage, and setbacks. Furthermore, the land is officially classified as non-developable because of its high environmental and scenic value. It lies within the buffer zone of the Sierra de Mariola Natural Park, a designated Natura 2000 site and a Special Protection Area for birds (ZEPA), prompting notification to the Valencian Agency for Territorial Protection.

As a result, authorities have proposed sanctions for public safety violations against the Spanish nationals involved, submitting the case to the Government Sub-delegation in Alicante. Both individuals are also under investigation for an urban planning offense, now in the hands of the environmental prosecutor of Alicante Province.

In a separate incident days earlier in Campo de Mirra, SEPRONA officers investigated another man for installing and attempting to sell a mobile home on a rural plot classified as non-developable land. The unit was advertised for €29,000 on a popular online marketplace despite lacking any legal permits. Authorities have charged the individual with a suspected urban planning violation and attempted fraud.

The Civil Guard reiterates the critical importance of complying with land-use regulations to safeguard the environment and support the orderly development of rural and protected areas.