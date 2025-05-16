Vox Calls for a Return to Private Management of Torrevieja Hospital





The Vox Municipal Group in the Torrevieja City Council is set to present a motion in the upcoming Plenary session urging the Ministry of Health to reinstate private management for the Torrevieja Hospital and its corresponding health department.

The party argues that the return to private management would help alleviate current inefficiencies and growing delays in healthcare delivery.

Torrevieja Hospital was managed privately by the healthcare group Ribera Salud from its opening in 2006 until October 2021, when the Valencian regional government brought it under public control as part of a broader policy of reversing healthcare concessions.

This “reversion” process aimed to integrate privately managed hospitals into the public system, citing goals of improving transparency and equity in healthcare access.

However, Vox maintains that the reversion has had adverse effects. One of the key concerns raised is the “exponential” increase in waiting lists, particularly for surgical interventions. According to data from the Ministry of Health as of December 2024, the average wait time for surgical procedures at Torrevieja Hospital stands at 55 days.

Despite this, Torrevieja remains the third-best performing health department in the region in terms of surgical waiting times. It is surpassed by the Denia health department—also recently reverted to public management in February 2024—with a 47-day average, and the Elche-Crevillente health department, where the Vinalopó Hospital, still managed by Ribera Salud, boasts an average of 39 days.

Vox argues that these figures support their position that private management, such as the model previously employed at Torrevieja, can deliver more efficient and responsive healthcare services.

They are calling for a reconsideration of the current policy direction in favor of what they see as a more effective hybrid approach that leverages private sector management within the public healthcare framework.