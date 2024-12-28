



The construction of 2,300 new homes under the SUS-A “Los Invernaderos” plan in San Miguel de Salinas has sparked concerns about its financial sustainability. According to the San Miguel Arcángel Neighbourhood Association, the project could place a significant burden on public finances, despite projections suggesting otherwise.

Projected Income vs. Expenses

The developer estimates €8.38 million in additional income from construction-related fees and €2.96 million in recurring annual revenue from property taxes and other sources. They also predict annual costs of €345,571 for maintenance services such as road cleaning, garbage collection, and street lighting, presenting a positive balance for the municipality.

However, the neighbourhood association disputes these figures, pointing out “omissions” in the developer’s expense calculations. The company only accounts for urban maintenance costs while ignoring substantial public service expenditures like health, education, policing, sanitation, and mobility infrastructure.

Financial Deficit Warning

Using 2023 per capita municipal expenditure (€1,051), the association calculates that the 5,800 new residents would generate an annual expense of €6.08 million, resulting in a municipal deficit of €3.12 million. Including regional expenses for health and education, the deficit could exceed €15 million, leading to concerns about the deterioration of public services and a decline in residents’ quality of life.

Recommendations

To mitigate financial strain, the association recommends phased implementation of the housing plan. This approach would allow public services and infrastructure to expand gradually in line with population growth, avoiding an immediate burden on public finances.

Summary

While the proposed housing plan in San Miguel de Salinas could double the town’s population it raises serious concerns about its financial viability. The neighbourhood association warns of a significant deficit, urging a phased approach to ensure sustainable growth and preserve residents’ quality of life.