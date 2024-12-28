



The long-anticipated refurbishment of Torrevieja’s iconic “La Plasa” is scheduled to get underway in the first half of 2025, following the completion of structural assessments that confirmed the building’s good condition.

The project, spearheaded by the City Council, aims to revitalise this central property and its surrounding area, situated at the heart of the city.

Structural Analysis Confirms Building Viability

The structural assessment of “La Plasa” determined that its foundational and load-bearing elements are in good shape, capable of supporting the modifications required to reopen the building to public use. Tests conducted on the foundation and pillars ruled out corrosion and weakening, while load and deformation tests confirmed the building’s structural integrity.

Project Details and Timeline

The City Council approved the preliminary project and 3D renderings for the building’s rehabilitation. Councilor for Commerce and Hospitality, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, announced that the project drafting phase will conclude within a month, with work expected to begin by mid-2025. The municipal budget, approved on December 17, allocates €4.5 million for the first phase of construction.

Initial estimates had suggested that the project would start by late 2023, but delays in drafting and approvals pushed the timeline forward. The first phase of the project involves drafting and approving the final design based on the structural analysis and programmatic needs.

Redesigned Space for Community and Commerce

The rehabilitation project reimagines “La Plasa” as a vibrant, multi-use space:

Ground Floor: Open to the urban space, the ground floor will feature approximately 30 market stalls, split between traditional market vendors and gastro market spaces. The facade will be completely renovated to integrate seamlessly with Isabel II Square.

First Floor: Partially demolished to create a double-height ceiling for the ground floor, enhancing natural light and openness.

Second Floor: Allocated for administrative offices, including spaces for the Council of Commerce and an Open Urban Shopping Centre, promoting traditional and local businesses.

Third Floor: A multipurpose space designated for cultural events, youth activities, and fostering community association initiatives.

A Hub for Economic and Social Activity

The Council envisions “La Plasa” as a hub for revitalising local commerce, hospitality, and social engagement. By integrating modern architectural elements and functional spaces, the project aims to boost the area’s economic and cultural vibrancy.

This significant investment reflects Torrevieja’s commitment to preserving its heritage while adapting to the city’s evolving needs, ensuring that “La Plasa” remains a central landmark and a driver of urban renewal.