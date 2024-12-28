



The Orihuela council has initiated a comprehensive plan to combat the spread of illegal dumping and waste sites across the municipality. This effort is supported by the Orihuela Local Police.

In recent months, there has been a significant increase in fly tipping, particularly in coastal areas and scattered rural districts. Addressing this issue, the Councilor for the Environment, Noelia Grao, stated, “The City Council will make a substantial technical and financial effort to clean up the locations where various types of waste have been discarded.” Grao expressed regret over the persistent lack of civic responsibility and repeated the local government’s commitment to cleanliness and environmental care.

Initial Focus on Coastal Areas

The campaign began along the Orihuela coastline, targeting streets such as Miguel de Cervantes, Antonio Muñoz Molina, Tagomago, and Cabo Palos. In the coming days, efforts will expand to rural areas, including La Aparecida, Rincón de Bonanza, Desamparados, Las Norias, El Arenal, and Camino Enmedio.

Councilor for Street Cleaning and RSU, Rocío Ortuño, emphasised the significant coordination required for this operation, which involves specialised workers, municipal staff, Local Police, heavy machinery, and additional vehicles for waste collection and transportation. The plan also includes specific vehicles for collecting bulk items and building debris, ensuring that the cleaned areas are thoroughly washed and sanitized.

Specialised Waste Management Services

To handle construction and demolition debris (RCD) and other waste, the Department of the Environment has contracted a specialised service at a cost of €71,923.01 (VAT included). This initiative addresses the growing number of illegal dumpsites, which not only harm the natural environment but also pose risks to public health and safety.

Community Involvement and Enforcement

Public Safety Councilor Mónica Pastor emphasised that this campaign is not just about removing waste but also about preventing future illegal dumping. She urged residents to report such activities and use appropriate channels for responsible waste disposal.

Since the implementation of the Ordinance on Civic Coexistence, nearly 400 fines have been issued for illegal dumping violations.