



The Russian cargo ship Ursa Major, owned by the Russian Ministry of Defence’s logistics company Oboronlogistika, sank on Monday, 62 miles off the coast of Cartagena, following what the crew described as “three explosions.” Fourteen crew members were rescued and have since returned to Moscow, while two remain missing.

Russian authorities are persisting in their hypothesis that it was a “terrorist act .”

Damage and Initial Findings

According to the company, an emergency inspection revealed a 50-by-50 cm hole in the ship’s hull, located 15-30 cm above the waterline. The edges of the hole were torn inward, suggesting an external explosion. These findings were communicated by the ship’s captain to Oboronlogistika and are reportedly known to Spanish maritime authorities. However, the investigation details remain confidential to prevent diplomatic tensions with Russia.

The explosions occurred consecutively at 12:50 PM on December 23, near the ship’s starboard stern, causing it to tilt and develop a leak that ultimately sank the vessel ten hours later. Nearby merchant ships and Spanish rescue teams, including the Clara Campoamor rescue vessel and the Navy patrol boat Serviola, responded to the incident.

Rescue and Repatriation

Fourteen of the 16 crew members were rescued, while two remain unaccounted for. The survivors were initially taken to Cartagena, where they provided statements to Spanish maritime authorities. On Thursday, they were repatriated to Moscow with authorization from both the Russian Embassy and Spanish officials.

Cargo and Route

The Ursa Major had departed St. Petersburg weeks earlier, destined for Vladivostok with two port cranes, icebreaker parts, and approximately 150 empty containers, according to its captain. The initial itinerary also included a stop in Tartus, Syria, a key logistical hub for Russian military operations in the region.

A second ship owned by the same company, the Sparta, was nearby at the time of the incident but did not assist in the rescue. It is now en route to Port Said, Egypt.

Investigation and Theories

The Ursa Major sank at a depth of 2,500 metres, a location accessible by underwater exploration robots. Spanish Maritime Rescue Services continue aerial patrols to monitor for oil spills or recover the missing crew. Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation, with plans to deploy underwater robots to the site.

Russian media speculate that the incident could be a “carefully planned attack” aimed at hindering Russia’s Arctic navigation control efforts. The ship, regularly used to transport military and logistical materials, operated in the Mediterranean due to restricted Black Sea access following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. NATO countries closely monitored such convoys using satellites and naval assets when they entered strategic waters.

As investigations continue, the Ursa Major remains a focal point of geopolitical tensions, with implications for maritime security in the region.