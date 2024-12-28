Vegara Defies Ombudsman as he maintains Oppositions restriction to Files





Pepe Vegara, the Mayor of Orihuela, has dismissed the Ombudsman’s request to fully reinstate opposition groups’ access to municipal documentation. Despite a resolution urging compliance, Vegara continues to limit the opposition’s ability to review files submitted to the Municipal Registry, a restriction introduced last May.

The Ombudsman, Ángel Luna, confirmed in a resolution that this limitation violates councillors’ fundamental rights by hindering their access to information. The investigation began following a complaint by the PSOE municipal group on June 18, alleging that Vegara’s decision obstructed their work as elected officials.

Currently, councillors can only review registry documents once a week, requiring prior requests based on a weekly index of submissions. This process severely restricts their access, granting limited time—mere hours or minutes—to examine documents. Prior to May, councillors had unrestricted access through the Gestiona application.

In a resolution dated September 4, the Ombudsman sided with the socialist group, urging Vegara to restore full access. However, the Orihuela City Council has refused to comply, as confirmed in documents submitted to the Ombudsman on October 11 and November 5, 2024.

The ruling council defends its stance, claiming the opposition’s rights remain intact through the weekly index. They further justify the restrictions as necessary due to “security incidents and unauthorised disclosures of information.” These arguments, however, were rejected by the Ombudsman, who deemed them insufficient and arbitrary.

The Socialist Municipal Group has criticised the mayor’s actions, describing them as an effort to obstruct their oversight work. They argue that the restrictions are a deliberate strategy to delay the opposition’s access to information, giving the governing team time to manage potential issues before they come to light.

LEGAL ACTION AHEAD

The PSOE has condemned the council’s refusal to follow the Ombudsman’s recommendations, noting that Orihuela is now listed as a non-compliant entity in the Ombudsman’s records. The party plans to escalate the matter through judicial channels, asserting that the limitations violate their fundamental rights.

“The mayor’s actions are a blatant attempt to conceal the disarray of his administration,” a PSOE spokesperson stated. “We are committed to defending our rights and ensuring transparency in governance, even if it means pursuing this issue in court.”