



King Felipe VI has called for immediate assistance to the thousands affected by the Dana tragedy to help them rebuild their lives. In his annual Christmas Message, delivered this year from the Royal Palace instead of Zarzuela, the monarch emphasized the need to remember the tragedy and praised the solidarity demonstrated so far.

Referring to one of the most impactful events of 2024, King Felipe opened and closed his speech with a heartfelt appeal. He has shown unwavering commitment to the cause, visiting the Valencian Community—the hardest-hit region—on three occasions, twice accompanied by Queen Letizia. Additionally, the royal family attended a funeral on December 9 for the more than 220 fatalities and made a private visit to Catarroja, one of the affected towns, alongside Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

“The people who lost their lives and those still missing deserve our utmost respect. We must never forget the pain and sorrow they have left behind in their families,” the King said, sitting beside a poignant photo of soldiers aiding victims.

Reflecting on the Tragedy

Felipe VI recounted the devastation caused by the floods, recalling images of the destruction, rescues, and the outpouring of solidarity. “We must never forget those first scenes of the flood sweeping everything away, the rescues of people, and those who opened their homes to help the most vulnerable,” he remarked.

Acknowledging the immense loss suffered by many, he recognized the challenge of accepting how towns, neighbourhoods, homes, and livelihoods were reduced to rubble. “We must all learn the necessary lessons that strengthen us as a society and help us grow,” he added.

Gratitude and Ongoing Efforts

The King expressed gratitude to neighbours, volunteers, civil protection teams, firefighters, security forces, armed forces, NGOs, and businesses for their efforts in helping the over 800,000 affected individuals regain some semblance of normalcy. Despite progress, he admitted that much work remains to be done, emphasizing that the overwhelming needs of residents make the efforts seem small but nonetheless essential.

Appeal for Unity and Aid

Felipe VI urged continued solidarity, stating, “Aid must reach everyone who needs it, allowing them to rebuild their futures with the courage and dignity they’ve shown in facing an unrelenting present.” He emphasized that achieving this would strengthen Spain’s sense of community and shared purpose.

While highlighting acts of solidarity, the King also acknowledged frustrations over delays and the need for better coordination among administrations. He argued that these emotions—whether comforting or painful—stem from a shared commitment to the common good.

“Above all divergences and disagreements, Spanish society understands what benefits everyone and recognizes the responsibility to protect and strengthen it,” he said.

A Hopeful Message for the New Year

Felipe VI concluded by calling on public institutions to prioritize the common good in their decisions and actions. “May the spirit of unity and coexistence we feel during these days continue into the new year,” he said, extending holiday wishes on behalf of himself, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía. “A very Merry Christmas to all.”