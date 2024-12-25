



Spain’s opposition party, Partido Popular (PP), is taking a firm stand against the recently implemented tourist registration regulation. The PP plans to present motions in upcoming plenary sessions across all town councils, deputations, councils, general assemblies, and other governing bodies to demand the immediate repeal of Royal Decree 933/2021. The party has dubbed the legislation “Big Brother Tourism.”

Enacted on Monday, December 2, the decree mandates detailed documentary registration and information sharing by accommodation providers and vehicle rental companies. Non-compliance carries fines of up to €30,000.

In response, the PP is advocating for the repeal of this regulation throughout December and January. The party is also calling for the creation of a new law developed in collaboration with industry stakeholders to ensure competitiveness while addressing privacy concerns, as noted in an official statement.

The PP’s motion criticizes the legislation for creating “legal uncertainty,” imposing an “excessive administrative burden,” disadvantaging Spain in the competitive tourism market, and inadequately addressing technological challenges. Furthermore, the party claims the regulation infringes on tourists’ privacy rights, branding it a “Tourist Big Brother” that undermines the tourism sector, a cornerstone of Spain’s economy.

The opposition also accuses the government of ignoring warnings from industry representatives about the risks the regulation poses to travellers and Spain’s international reputation. According to the PP, the decree’s extensive data collection requirements—many of which must be fulfilled before services are provided—are operationally impractical and create substantial legal ambiguity.

Additionally, the party argues that the decree places Spanish businesses at a disadvantage compared to their European counterparts, as similar obligations are not imposed by other EU member states’ national laws. The PP has called for a balanced approach that protects privacy, ensures compliance feasibility, and preserves Spain’s standing in the global tourism market.