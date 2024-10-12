



From October 17th to 20th, the Ultimate Home Comfort and Decor Expo welcomes you to IFA – Fira Alacant for its 30th anniversary, establishing itself as a key event in the home sector. This special edition features a diverse range of furniture, relaxation, decoration, and innovative solutions for every corner of the home. Entry to this event is completely free, offering visitors a unique and comprehensive experience.

Firahogar 2024 gathers a vast array of national and international exhibitors and brands, showcasing the latest trends in furniture, relaxation, and decoration. From classic styles to avant-garde options, the fair accommodates every taste, with live demonstrations and the opportunity to try various home options, from sofas and mattresses to seasonal decorative items.

Additionally, there will be a section dedicated to functional equipment, providing alternatives to optimise space in your home, ensuring both comfort and design.

One of the highlights of Firahogar is the opportunity to engage directly with industry professionals, who will offer specialised advice and guide visitors in selecting products that best suit their needs.

Celebrating its 30th edition, Firahogar solidifies its position as an essential event for those seeking inspiration and solutions to transform their spaces. The fair runs from 10am to 9pm providing ample time to explore all offerings with ease and without an entrance fee.

Admission is free for all. For more details about Firahogar, visit the IFA – Fira Alacant website.