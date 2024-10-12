Thursday Darts League 10 October 24





This week concludes the 1st round cup ties, the 2nd round is scheduled for the 7th of November. The draw for will take place towards the end of October, participants notified at least one week prior to their matches.

Any postponed matches, for valid reasons, should be played as soon as possible, within a 2-week time frame. The offending side must notify the committee of their reasons and intentions for appropriate acceptance. Rule 7A applies, it is quite clear.

Failure to adhere to these simple guidelines will be consequential.

Division 1

Milos v CK1 Chuggers

Chuggers quickly added a further cup point to last week’s tally of 8 through a Reg Christopher 100, D4. Milos response a Samuel James ton, coupled with a Javier de Gea D20 for the 2nd triple, then a further out from de Gea for 2-1.

Chuggers reaction emphatic, a Colin Gregory 100, partner Christopher completing the 601 on D10. Steve Dalton then flexed his darting muscles with 180,100,100 and a 98 out, Dons Ralph admiring Dalton’s efforts. Kevin Wood with Paul Tollafield D15 concluded the half despite de Gea’s 3 tons. C.K’s leading 2-4, requiring one leg for overall Cup victory.

No one better than Dalton to have on first to get a team over the line, which he did in style, well almost. 100,121,140,92, leaving 48 took a little longer than the 453 to get to a finish, but finish he did on D1. Oh well, but that was the match. Four further wins came from Gregory, Ralph, the amiable Terry David and Mick Wade. Milos James concluded the game. POTM – Alex and Dalton.

Hub Hyenas v Mind the Gap

At 4-8 down from the 1st leg this was always going to be a struggle for Hyenas to be included in the round 2 draw. Darren Sanderson added D5 to an earlier ton for the opener, Sam Salt contributing a couple of decent scores. Hyenas were confident in taking the 2nd with throw, Dave Rollinson and Mark Ellis scoring well, but hadn’t counted on a Paul Moody ton followed by the same player completing 125, with 25, T20 D20. Rollinson pounded the T20 in the 3rd with 140,140,100 leaving Ellis to hit D2 for 1-2.

Paul Christopher 92,140, paired up with the in-form Moody who hit a 171, to leave his partner D6, found with his 1st arrow for a tasty 22 dart 601. Andres Liamazares 85, D2 with partner Sanderson 100,97 got the visitors to an overall 12th leg, needing just one more point to finish the 1st round tie. Matt Dawson and Ellis 85,89,100, D4, delayed the inevitable in the 6th for 2-4 at half time.

Rollinson had the responsibility to keep Hub in the match and recorded 100,140,60,100, unfortunately for him, “Liama” was his equal and with throw, scoring 85,121,140,91 and out on D16 for a respectable 18 darter. Tie won 6-13, Gap in the 2nd round draw. Dawson got the better of Salt on D20, for Hubs’ lone singles victory, Sanderson and Christopher both recording 2 tons apiece, Moody going one better and earning POTM as did Rollinson for the Hub.

Division 2

Tipsy Toad Tiaras v Hub Hellraisers

Postponed

Freakie Taverners v Illies Idols

Freakies required just 2 legs to find themselves in the 2nd round draw, Idols Ruth Gwilliams ignoring the fact, hitting a 93 then doubling out with a 45 finish. That lead was quickly cancelled with a John Boden 100 and Mitch Halliday double. Christine Hutchinson found the outer ring for Idols to keep them in the tie, only for Freakies skipper Sharon Frain to level on D2 after a couple of 90+’s, to claim overall victory.

Carol Webb, then Hutchinson on D8 won the 1st half for Idols 2-4. Gwilliams improved the visitors score on D2, but it proved to be their last. Freakies off the remaining 5 legs, the best of which, a Jem Gledhill 85,85,100, D2. It wasn’t good enough however for a POTM, that went to Halliday, Gwilliams taking Idol’s award.