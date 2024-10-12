Flying dutchman takes Captain’s Day Glory at La Siesta GS





La Siesta’s Captain’s Day

Time passes quickly here in the sunshine as so it was that La Siesta’s Captain’s Day was upon us again. This year’s Captain Alan Ward was given the morning off from administration duties and, frankly, looked completely lost ! The course at Campoamor is looking great and playing well at the moment, the result of which being a busy time.

The ten tee times booked for the event were well populated for one of the 3 “majors” of the year. Not a breath of wind and wall to wall sunshine started the day superbly and congregating on the first tee were a host of hopefuls looking to go down in La Siesta folklore by getting their name on the trophy.

Teeing off first were the boys in the band Amnesia who had to dash off early to practice for the evenings entertainment Flown in specially was from Ireland was Country and Western singer Bernie Heaney it was a night to remember. The Captain Alan, still looking lost, mingled and tried to make himself useful.

Flight followed flight down the first fairway and the charge was on ! A variety of spot prizes were on offer on the way around and those not fancying their chances of the big prize secretly hoped for a “nearest the pin” or “longest drive” award.

As the players approached the tenth tee there were a pack of prospective hopefuls all within a couple of shots of each other – hence the expectations of many were still high. The scores were tight right up to the last and another competition was over.

Black ties on, it was up to the clubhouse for the annual Captain’s dinner. With entertainment laid on following a delicious meal. It was great to see Vernon Stottor in attendance after serious illness.

The prizegiving threw up some unexpected names for the spot prizes which is always good. For the main prizes, it ended as a close run thing : Mike Hughes was in 5th place with 37 points – beaten on handicap by Ken Harvey in 4th. Tim Warren was 3rd with 38 points and Bill Morrison made his flight in from Ireland worthwhile with his 39 points taking 2nd place.

Thoroughly deserving to win though was the Flying Dutchman, Theo Wils, who amassed 41 points on the day. Gefeliciteerd Theo !!

Next up is President’s Day in November …. watch this space.