San Miguel GS at La Serena Golf





This week’s SMGS game took place at La Serena (9 October), known for its challenging layout with numerous water hazards (17 out of 18 holes!). Despite the picturesque scenery, these hazards tested the skills and strategy of all participants on this Bogey’s Shield competition day.

The course was in good condition, with well-maintained and very fast greens. Maintenance work was being undertaken on some fairways -all for the betterment of the course. Weather conditions were favourable, cooler and a little cloudier than we have been used to but providing a pleasant day for golfing. Strong gusts prevailed which made for some interesting course management.

The results were as follows (pictured):

Gold: Drew Niblock, who navigated the water hazards skilfully in his houndstooth shorts, finishing with an impressive net score of 73 – the best score of the day.

Silver: Paul Lambert, also missing lots of water and hauled in with a grand t net score of 76 despite three Bogey’s!

Bronze: Nigel Hinds, with an exceptional net score of 78 and guaranteed to have their handicap cut a little.

Several players had Nearest the Pins winning a sleeve of SMGS golf balls each and three lucky golfers had a Two on the tricky Par 3s winning good old cash.

Also, a shout out to Tony Smale, returning from surgery, who was retrospectively presented with his Runner Up Bogey’s Shield Trophy. And a big Happy 50th Birthday to Graham Temple who was celebrating today.

The highlight of the day was our generous donation to the MABS Cancer Support Fundación of €455 and it was with great pleasure Darren Strugnell (President) and Mick Pryke (Vice-Captain) could present a “rather large” cheque to them. They are doing amazing work. Thank you to all the members who donate regularly to the Blob Tin.

So, we look forward to our trip north next week to El Plantio which has become a favourite for the Society over the last couple of years.