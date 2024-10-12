



Eric Nash is the most recent member of the ADAPT Theatre Group so we were keen to learn more about him. This is what he told us:

“I moved to Spain in 2010, the year they won the World Cup after selling my training business in South Africa. I am now a widower and to keep myself active I was persuaded to join a theatre group and have been in a few amateur dramatic productions on the Costa Blanca. My first show was a series of sketches called “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” with the Campoverde Theatre group and my first pantomime was “Treasure Island”. I was then promoted to “Head Elf” in Rojales Panto Group´s “Snow White & the 7 Christmas Elves”.

Doing Panto has been great fun, and I would recommend anyone to “Have a go”. I decided to join the ADAPT Theatre Group because I am keen to practice a bit of Spanish – another challenge to keep my brain active!”

Another “promotion” for Eric sees him as Prince Charming in this year’s panto “Snow White and the 7 guiris” to be performed at the end of November (more details to follow soon). We are sponsored by the ADAPT Metal Detecting group and all money raised goes to local charities.

To find out more about the Adapt Theatre Group visit: https://adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com/ or phone Eric on 656 361 098