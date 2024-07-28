



A large group of residents attended last Thursday’s Orihuela plenary session to support the AVCRL President, Tomás Moreno, who lectured the mayor on his poor performance, his broken promises and the lack of confidence that the Orihuela Costa public has toward the government that he has led for the past 14 months.

In Torrevieja The ‘Coro de cámara del departamento de música de la Universidad de Guadalajara’ (Jalisco-Mexico) scooped the main prizes of the 70th International Choral Contest of Habaneras and Polyphony of Torrevieja on Saturday night, winning the first prize for Habaneras ‘Ricardo Lafuente’, and also the prize awarded by the Provincial Council of Alicante, in total 22,000 euros.