



Welcome to Edition 2 of this new magazine aimed at local charities, ‘GIVING BACK’, which is distributed purely for the benefit of those who are in need of our assistance, with all profits being donated accordingly.

It is so important that charities are able to collaborate with each other in order to achieve their mission, and to multiply the impact they have across the sector. By working with other charities, they can each complement their work, minimise duplication, leading to more efficient deployment of resources, and thereby creating more coherent pathways for users of multiple services.

As well as providing information about just what is available in our local communities, I hope that Giving Back magazine will help to achieve that collaboration, enabling charities to better work together for the benefit of the general public.