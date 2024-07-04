



#HandsForAlzheimer’s

AFA Torrevieja has agin launch ed it’s project MANOS POR EL ALZHEIMER through the campaign initiated by the Valencian FEVAFA.

The project seeks the involvement of people through social networks during the months leading up to World Alzheimer’s Day, 21 SEPTEMBER, who can help to raise public awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

It consists of posting images and photos of groups, people, murals, etc. that represent GREEN HANDS. The hands represent help and the need for society as a whole to get involved in the social and health problems of dementia.

The colour green is the most representative of Alzheimer’s at national and regional level, as it is the colour of the Confederation and the Federation.

Photos must be shared publicly with all contacts. The images that reach the Association will be published on our social networks and the most representative will be collected and shared by the Alzheimer’s Federation through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Let’s remember that green hands is the symbol that represents the need for help and also the need for hope for people with Alzheimer’s, family, friends and caregivers.

Members of Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja were also at last Tuesday’s launch including the mayor Eduardo Dolon, together with councillors Trudy Páez, Concha Sala, Domingo Paredes and Maria José Ruiz.

AFA Torrevieja

The Alzheimer’s Association of Relatives/Friends of Torrevieja (AFA Torrevieja) is an association that cares for people with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases. It was founded in 2004. Since 2007 it is located in Prolongación Avenida de la Estación Nº1, 03185 Torrevieja (Alicante).

The centre opens from 9am to 7pm, from Monday to Friday, where the following services are provided: cognitive stimulation, physical stimulation, functional stimulation, social and psychological intervention, attention and auxiliary nursing care. We also have a meal service and transport.

The centre currently offers its services in the following areas: Torrevieja; Guardamar del Segura; Los Montesinos; La Mata; San Miguel de Salinas; Pilar de la Horadada; Rojales: Ciudad Quesada. Residents of Orihuela Costa may also use the centre because of the distances involved to AFA Miguel Hernández in Orihuela City.

Its main objective is to improve the quality of life for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementias, as well as providing support to their relatives.

It also has an interdisciplinary team specialising in the care area, made up of a physiotherapist, psychologist, social worker, occupational therapist, nursing assistants and social and health care technicians, driver and monitor. In addition to the administrative area.

Anyone who would like more information about the services, please contact:

– e-mail: direccion@afatorrevieja.es tecnicas@afatorrevieja.es

– telephone: 966702500/636128350