



The Councillor for Urban Management, Sandra Sánchez, was accompanied by the manager of AGAMED, Jorge Ballesta, when she visited the construction area around the Avenida de la Purísima, now in its final phase, and recently enabled for pedestrian traffic.

The works have seen the installation of new collectors, the extension of others and the addition of drains to increase the collection and drainage of rainwater.

Works to extend the stormwater networks on Calle Bergantín and Avenida de la Purísima were completed last June.