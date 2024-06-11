



One man, with serious burns, has been airlifted by emergency helicopter to the La Fe Hospital in Valencia, while two other people are suffering with minor injuries to the face, following an explosion on a boat in Cabo Roig Marina.

It is understood that the person who was seriously injured was cleaning the boat’s seat when it has exploded, quite probably due to gas accumulation, causing severe burns to the bottom half of his body.

The injured man, who was conscious, was flown by helicopter to the burns unit of the Hospital La Fe in Valencia.

The Civil Guard has been involved as it is an accident at work.

The medical team has also attended two other people, clients of the hire company, with minor burns to the face, both of whom have been taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of Torrevieja.