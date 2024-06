Orihuela’s beaches have been awarded Qualitur Flags, a distinction recognizing quality, sustainability, and accessibility.

The ceremony was held in Altea and included representatives from 39 Valencian municipalities.

Orihuela received 7 Qualitur Flags, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining clean water, caring for the sand, and providing surveillance, hygiene services, and accessibility.

This award reinforces Orihuela’s position as a tourist destination with high-quality beaches.