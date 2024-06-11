



Two more bathers died on Monday while between the beaches of Arenales del Sol and Carabasí, just north of Gran Alacant.

The two drownings, a man and a woman, said to be relatives and of foreign origin, were in an area where red flags were flying.

Beaches along the Ilicitan coast started with green flags, but as it progressed, and the waves became much stronger many of them were replaced with red.

The two dead were reportedly pulled from the water already unconscious. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was attempted by members of the public, but it was in vain. Both bodies, covered by blankets, were separated by a just few meters and amid many other astonishment bathers.

Access the beach at Arenales del Sol, from the promenade, was cordoned to avoid entry by more bathers.

On arriving at the scene, the SAMU medical team and the SVB health team continued with advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other recovery techniques, but there was no response with the deaths confirmed of the 66-year-old man and the 64-year-old woman.

The autopsy will reveal the causes of drowning, although sources do not rule out one of the two suffering a heart attack and the other person then attempting to save them, with the fatal outcome for both.

The lifeguard and beach rescue service began on Elche beaches two weekends ago, on June 1. Shortly after it got underway the Ilycitan beaches recorded the first deceased, from a heart attack in in La Marina. Two Mondays ago, a 50-year-old male, of Czech nationality, lost his life due to drowning although rescuers did manage to pull the body out of the water.

So with Mondays tragedy there are now three deaths on the Ilicitan beaches just a week after starting the rescue and rescue service, whose members continue to are do everything possible to ensure beach safety.

Even though the summer has not yet officially begun the province of Alicante has now seen ten deaths on its coast with the beach of the Roqueta de Guardamar del Segura has suffering four deaths at the same point in just three days.