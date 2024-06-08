



Orihuela Costa Parents are encouraging all residents to join them at the Orihuela Costa Town Hall in Playa Flamenca at 1.15 pm next Monday17 June in a demonstration about the lack of quality education on the coast.

As the mayor and his government continue to dither over the location of the new junior and infants school the education of children in the area is being put at risk.

Please give up just 15 minutes of your time and join other concerned residents who feel that the council is not doing enough to safeguard the future of our children.

Successive councils have now had 18 months to allocate a site for a new prefabricated school which has long been intended to ease the pressure on the dire situations in Playas de Orihuela and Los Dolses schools for both the children and for a large number of dedicated teachers.

While Playas de Orihuela should have about 540 students, it currently has over 800, and Los Dolses, with a recommended level of 388, is at around 710.

The situation has forced Los Dolses to sacrifice even the teachers’ restroom and hold classes in corridors.

And all the time this situation is allowed to continue by the mayor Pepe Vegara, the Councilor for Education, Vicente Pina, and the rest of the government team, the early education of children in their particularly important development years, is failing them badly.