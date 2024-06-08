



Venue – Los Cucalos Restaurant, Av. de Montezenia.

By Paul Durrant

The popular Thursday darts league concluded their season, with a presentation of awards last week. The managing director of Serenity Insurance Jayne Leggatt and former professional World darts champion Rod Harrington presented the prizes. An audience of 150 plus were treated to an hour and a half of table magic from the renowned Graeme Mikal and a more than adequate buffet from the kitchen of Los Cucalos.

Proceedings commenced at 7-00pm to the sounds of D.J. Nik Smith, who cleverly personalised the intro music to all the twenty-seven categories of prize recipients. Singles Champion James Brown presented on stage to the sounds of “Beyonce’s” “Texas Holdem”, to say he was chuffed was an understatement.

The league now enjoys a Summer break until the new 2024 / 25 season commences at the end of September. Notification of the A.G.M. venue and date will be forwarded to existing teams, new teams wishing to consider entry should refer to the Leader for an update early August.