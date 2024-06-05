



The driver of a grey ford focus has crashed at high speed after hitting a parked car in Calle Limón de Playa Flamenca, which, according to eyewitnesses, moved the vehicle about four metres along the road.

The accident, in Orihuela Costa, occurred next to the Orange Padel Spain complex, on Tuesday morning, coinciding with school opening hours.

A Basic Vital Support ambulance attended the crash site but, following the collision, the driver, who was covered in blood, fled the scene in the direction of Carrefour.

The driver was later traced to Torrevieja Hospital where he was receiving treatment in the A&E department.