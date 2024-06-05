



Shopping basket spend increased 3 percent in April, the Ebro Dam is NOT flooding – It is just a drill, and drug dealing waitress facing deportation.

Spanish News Headlines

Total sales of consumer goods in Spanish shopping baskets in the month of April 2024 increased by 3.0% compared to what we spent a year before, while demand registered a slight increase of 0.5 %, while the average price reached an increase of 2.5%, according to the latest data published by NIQ.

Broken down by the main sections, food was the chapter in which the greatest expenditure was made, increasing its sales in value by 4.2%, while drugstores and perfumery did so by 3.7% and, on the contrary, beverages recorded a decrease of 2.6%, motivated by the drop in demand in this section of 2.9%. In this chapter, a volume growth of 3.5% is observed in drugstores and perfumery, while food grows by 1.6%.

If you are in the vicinity of the Ebro Dam on Wednesday, do not be alarmed when the sirens sound today, as the Government of Cantabria and the State Administration, through the Hydrographic Confederation, will be testing the warning systems in a drill in which the coordinated response of all institutions will be trained in a risk situation in this environment.

The test will be carried out between 09:30 and 12:00, with the issuance of a notification similar to a text message, which will occupy the entire screen of the smartphone and will be accompanied by a beep and the vibration of the mobile phone, which will be activated. even if phones are silenced, locked, or in ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode, given the need to read in those cases where real risks occur.

The Provincial Court of will hear evidence from today, Wednesday, against a 27-year-old woman from Colombia, accused of a crime against public health, while she was working as a waitress in an establishment in Talavera de la Reina in 2020.

The prosecution requests a sentence of 4 years in prison and a fine of 5,839.20 euro, for a crime against public health. However, under the provisions of article 89.1 of the Penal Code and given that the accused is not residing in the country in accordance with the law, the Prosecutor requests that the sentence be replaced by her expulsion from the national territory in the event of a final sentence of more than one year of deprivation of liberty.

To read these articles in full, visit SpainToday.news

Business, Markets and Statistics

On Wednesday the 5th, the final reading of the PMIs for the services sector in the Eurozone and the United Kingdom, as well as the composite PMIs, will be published.

Additionally, we will know the Eurozone PPI in the month of April.

The FTSE 100 annual review is published on Wednesday.

Thursday marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and events are scheduled to take place in commemoration of the event, but on Wednesday politicians will join King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales for the UK’s national commemoration on Southsea Common, featuring testimonies from D-Day veterans and a Red Arrow display, followed by a community vigil and light show in the evening.

The internationally renowned Berlin Air Show, ILA 2024 starts on Wednesday and runs through the weekend.

Wednesday is also World Environment Day, where various activities take place to try to protect nature and save the planet.

The biggest clothing retail chain in Spain, Inditex, publishes results on Wednesday. And Ebro Foods hold their AGM, as do Walmart and Centrica.

Traffic and Travel

Road wise, there´s nothing significant planned this week, until the special operation at the weekend in La Rioja, but remember traffic will be busier at the weekends in tourist spots such as the coastal or mountain areas.

For information and updates about driving in Spain, visit N332.es

Official Websites for Travel Information