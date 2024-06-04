



A 76-year-old Irishman died while bathing on Monday off the beach at Cala Capitan. He was pulled from the water by another bather who saw him at the bottom of the sea.

CICU was alerted at five o’clock in the afternoon to assist another bather who had pulled out of the unconscious water in Capitan cove in Orihuela Costa. A SAMU unit performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation, among other advanced life support techniques, however there was no response, and they could only confirm his death. The autopsy will reveal the causes of the man’s drowning, according to CICU.

In total four people have now lost their lives in the last three days with another airlifted to hospital after he was pulled from the sea in Benidorm.

There was a further death of an 81-year-old Belgian male in Calp who, at around three o’clock on Monday afternoon on Arenal-Bol beach, while he was taking a swim, began to feel unwell. Unfortunately, he was unable to get to the shore.

The bather was unconscious, and the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) was alerted and mobilized with a SAMU unit and a Basic Vital Support (SVB) ambulance attending the scene.

The medics performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other stabilisation techniques on the bather, but there was no response, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Last Saturday a 48-year-old man died in Benissa and on Monday another 50-year-old died on the beach of La Marina in Elche.