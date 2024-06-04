



Councillor Susi Sánchez Martínez, said that a total of 43 grants were made to entrepreneurs in the year 2023 with amounts ranging from 675 euros to 1689 euros. This program, managed by the Employment and Local Development Agency, has a budget allocation of 50,000 euros.

She said that she had met many of the new businesspeople thanking them for their effort, as well as exchanging ideas and experiences, assuring adding that the Council will continue to support all businesses and companies in the municipality.

Staff from the Agency for Employment and Local Development will be running conferences focused on entrepreneurs in the municipality scheduled for the month of June.

On June 10 there will be a workshop for entrepreneurship “Digital Marketing Management” from 10:00 to 13:00 hours in the Plenary Hall of the Town Hall located in Plaza Campoamor, 2.

On June 14, the Chamber of Commerce will hold an informative session on the “Ayudas Kit Digital” program, which will be held in the auditorium of the Integral Security Centre, at Avenida La Venta, 89.

Bids for municipal aid for the creation of companies in the year 2024 is currently available with the deadline for applications is December 31 of this year.

For more information contact the Employment and Local Development Agency of the Council of Pilar de la Horadada, by calling 965 35 2225, extensions 366 or 368.