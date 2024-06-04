



During his visit to Torrevieja on Monday the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, with the Business Committee of the Torrevieja Hospital, at which he spoke of “the progress in the equalization, recognition and adequate treatment of health personnel at the hospital, because if we do not take care of those who have to take care of us, we are failing badly.”

He said that it is the first time that a president of the Generalitat has met with leaders of this works committee, specifically the president of the works council Ana Linares and the secretary of the works committee, Francisco Javier García.

He confirmed that the Ministry of Health is working within a regulatory framework to equalize the legal regimes of public health workers and prevent there from being first-class and second-class professionals.

He said that he was disappointed that the reversion of the Torrevieja hospital occurred “without dialogue, without consensus, without foresight, without equity or labour dignity, a situation that we are beginning to restore with the workers, with the City Council and with Torrevieja society.”

In reiterating his commitment to public health as a priority of this Consell, Mazón added that, “little by little we are recovering the levels of care that the patients of this hospital should never have lost.”