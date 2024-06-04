



The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has visited the renovation works in the port of Torrevieja. He said that he was delighted to see the transformation which “is a symbol of the future to come and of the new Valencian Community that thinks big.”

He made the statement after visiting the works of the new leisure and parking area in the port, in which he was accompanied by the mayor, Eduardo Dolón. The head of the Consell has said that he thought that the project “is Torrevieja’s dream to be at the forefront of the 21st and 22nd century” and an example of “where the Valencian Community is moving”.

Mazón added that “we are a land that attracts investments, appreciates its tourism and is committed to the extraordinary potential that its interior and its coast have.” He pointed out that “we want to lead what is happening on the Mediterranean coast and be a national and international reference.”

During the tour of the facilities, the President said that he valued Torrevieja as “a city that perfectly integrates tourism, leisure, sports or culture with its traditions and hallmarks.”

The investment earmarked for the transformation of the port is more than 100 million euros destined for the actions in the new leisure and parking area, as well as the works already carried out, among which are the transfer and renovation of the fishing area, the rehabilitation of the old customs building and the demolition of the old fish market and office and captaincy buildings. The Torrevieja council will also develop the Paseo de la Libertad and its surroundings, and the Museum of the Sea.

For Mazón, this project is “an example of collaboration between private and public initiatives, without prejudice and without ideological obstacles, which generates employment and wealth.”