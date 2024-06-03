



ON the 26th May eight brave hikers (and a dog!) took on the Montgó mountain in aid of DiabetesCERO. Led by four team members from Specsavers Ópticas in Javea, they set off at 9am. Facing their fear of heights and sticking together, they made great progress and reached the summit in one hour and 45 minutes.

The team raised €225 of their €250 goal, but you can still support the charity via their Go Fund Me page or drop in a donation into the collection tin in store.

Optometrist Martín Barrera explains, “We had a great time on Sunday! Thanks to everyone who joined us and sponsored us to complete the climb. We managed to make it to the summit and back in under three hours, quicker than we expected. The most challenging part was near the summit, where some of us had to face our fear of heights to make it up the huge cliffs, but we all managed to get through it together!

The weather was glorious, and we met quite a few more people during the climb and were able to talk about DiabetesCERO’s fantastic work, as well as raise awareness of the link between diabetes and vision loss, something which we are very passionate about.

If you have diabetes, or are at a high risk of developing it, please get your eyes tested regularly to spot signs of diabetic retinopathy. If this is undiagnosed and untreated, this can develop into Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), among other problems, and cause permanent vision impairment and blindness. Please protect your vision by having your eyes tests on a regular basis.”

You can find Specsavers Ópticas Javea just off the Carretera Cabo la Nao-Pla, near Servicolor, at Avenida Del Pla 125, Edificio Caribe, Local 6, Jávea, 03730. Request your free eye test at www.specsavers.es or pop into the store to make a donation to DiabetesCERO. The team will be fundraising for the charity throughout the year.